Axiom-4 mission with Shubhanshu Shukla to take-off today: Where to watch

The Axiom-4 mission, carrying four astronauts including Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to be launched today at 12:01 pm (IST) for its journey to the International Space Station (ISS) after facing several postponements.

Ahead of the mission's launch, SpaceX reported that the weather is 90 per cent favourable for the launch. In a post on X, it said, "All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch of Axiom_Space's Ax-4 mission to the Space Station, and weather is 90 per cent favorable for liftoff. Webcast starts at 12:30 a.m. ET (sic)."

Nasa, Axiom Space, and SpaceX scheduled the fourth mission for June 25. The launch will commence from Launch Complex 39A at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Axiom-4 crew will be utilising a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, launched by its Falcon 9 rocket, for their journey to the ISS.

The scheduled docking is expected at 4:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, June 26. Peggy Whitson, former Nasa astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission, while Shukla will serve as pilot. Where to watch Axiom-4 mission live The webcast of the launch of the Axiom-4 mission will begin at 12:30 am ET or 10 am IST. The launch will be telecast on SpaceX and Nasa+Axiom Space channels. The docking event will be livestreamed at around 2:30 pm on June 26.

Axiom-4 mission delays The mission has witnessed several delays in the past . The first delay happened because of the inclement weather, following which leaks were detected on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket and later on the Russian module of the International Space Station. The launch opportunity comes after Nasa and Roscosmos officials discussed the status of the recent repair work in the transfer tunnel at the aft (back) most segment of the orbital laboratory's Zvezda service module, Nasa said. In a statement, Acting Nasa Administrator Janet Petro said, "Nasa and Roscosmos have a long history of cooperation and collaboration on the International Space Station. This professional working relationship has allowed the agencies to arrive at a shared technical approach, and now Axiom Mission 4 launch and docking will proceed."