Home / India News / Manipur's CM Biren Singh condemns attack on his security personnel

Manipur's CM Biren Singh condemns attack on his security personnel

The Chief Minister paid a visit to the injured security personnel at the hospital and said that the miscreants will be brought to justice

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the dastardly attacks on his security personnel after his convoy was allegedly attacked by armed miscreants in Manipur's Kotlen on Monday.

"I strongly condemn the dastardly attacks on the security personnel who are carrying out their duties day and night in service of the state and the country," Singh said in a post on 'X'.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Chief Minister paid a visit to the injured security personnel at the hospital and said that the miscreants will be brought to justice.

"Visited the injured security personnel who are being treated at Shija hospital. They were ambushed on the way to Jiribam by armed miscreants. The assailants will be brought to justice," he added.

Two policemen, including the driver of the vehicle, were injured in the incident. The security team had gone to Jiribam to prepare for the visit of Chief Minister Biren Singh.

Reacting to the incident, Biren Singh called it "highly condemnable" and said that it is considered as an attack on the "people of the state".

"It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. It is an attack directly on the Chief Minister, means directly on the people of the state. So, the state Government has to do something. So, I will take a call from all of my colleagues and we will take a decision," Biren Singh told reporters.

Biren Singh was expected to visit Jiribam after reports of fresh violence in the area.

According to Manipur Police, several houses belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities were burnt by unknown miscreants in Kotlen following the murder of a person.

Around 600 people from Manipur's Jiribam area are now taking shelter in Assam's Cachar district following fresh violence reported in Manipur's Jiribam area. The Cachar district police have heightened security along the bordering areas.

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Time for people to unite, identify real enemies: Manipur CM Singh

Manipur CM meets representatives from 10 political parties to find solution

Manipur CM N Biren Singh expresses concern over attacks on state forces

Efforts underway to eradicate illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur: CM

Coffers dry, task cut out for TDP supremo Naidu to deliver on promises

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy becomes heavy industries and steel minister

Second stint may see Shah become India's longest-serving home minister

After stint as health minister, Mandaviya gets labour, sports ministry

Address Manipur problem on priority, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :N Biren SinghManipur

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story