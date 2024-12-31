'I regret, apologise': Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Manipur violence

He further said that around 200 people have died in the state so far due to the ongoing vioelnce and around 12,247 FIRs were registered. "As many as 625 accused were arrested and around 5,600 arms and weapons, including explosives, and around 35,000 ammunitions were recovered. Good progress is there in tackling the issues. The central government has provided enough security personnel and enough funds to help the displaced families and enough funds to construct new houses for the displaced persons," Biren Singh said, as quoted by ANI.

The violence has not only involved clashes between armed factions but also widespread acts of arson and vandalism. Numerous churches and temples have been destroyed or damaged, and there have been reports of mass forced displacements and gender-based violence. The Indian government has deployed significant military resources to restore order, including imposing curfews across multiple districts and issuing shoot-at-sight orders in extreme cases. The Meiteis, comprising about 53 per cent of Manipur's population, primarily reside in Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 per cent and mainly inhabit the hill regions.

The violence in Manipur, which erupted on May 3, 2023, has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis and ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups. The immediate trigger for the unrest was a ruling by the Manipur High Court that directed the state government to consider granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which is predominantly Hindu and resides in the Imphal Valley.This decision was met with fierce opposition from the Kuki-Zo community, primarily Christian groups residing in the surrounding hills, who feared that such a move would undermine their own rights and privileges.