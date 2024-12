Holiday Calendar 2025: List of festivals and public holidays in India

India’s vast diversity of states, religions, and cultures is beautifully reflected in its numerous festivals and holidays. These holidays are broadly categorized into public or government holidays, bank holidays, and national holidays. Bank holidays, in particular, hold significant importance as many institutions remain closed, making them essential to consider when planning financial transactions or services.

Adding to the vibrant spirit of the nation, cultural and regional festivals bring a diverse array of celebrations across India. To help you stay informed about key events throughout the year, here’s a comprehensive list of holidays for 2025 in India. These include official work holidays and cultural observances, each reflecting the rich heritage and traditions of the country.

Complete list of Holidays 2025

January 2025

• January 1, 2025 (Wednesday) – English New Year

• January 6, 2025 (Monday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

• January 12, 2025 (Sunday) – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Also Read

• January 13, 2025 (Monday) – Hazarat Ali’s Birthday

• January 13, 2025 (Monday) – Lohri

• January 14, 2025 (Tuesday) – Makar Sankranti

• January 14, 2025 (Tuesday) – Pongal

• January 26, 2025 (Sunday) – Republic Day.

February 2025

• February 2, 2025 (Sunday) – Vasant Panchmi

• February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Shivratri.

March 2025

• March 13, 2025 (Thursday) – Holika Dahan

• March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Holi

• March 20, 2025 (Thursday) – Parsi New Year

• March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Ugadi

• March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Gudi Padwa

• March 31, 2025 (Monday) – Eid al-Fitr

• March 31, 2025 (Monday) – Ramadan.

April 2025

• April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – Bank’s Holiday

• April 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Ram Navami

• April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti

• April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Baisakhi

• April 18, 2025 (Friday) – Good Friday

• April 20, 2025 (Sunday) – Easter.

May 2025

• May 1, 2025 (Thursday) – International Labors’ Day.

June 2025

• June 7, 2025 (Saturday) – Bakrid/Eid al-Adha.

July 2025

• July 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Muharram

• July 10, 2025 (Thursday) – Guru Purnima.

August 2025

• August 9, 2025 (Saturday) – Raksha Bandhan

• August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Independence Day

• August 16, 2025 (Saturday) – Janmashtami

• August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 2025

• September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Onam

• September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Eid-e-Milad

• September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Teachers’ Day

• September 22, 2025 (Monday) – Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

• September 30, 2025 (Tuesday) – Durga Ashtami.

October 2025

• October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Navami

• October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Dussehra

• October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti

• October 7, 2025 (Tuesday) – Valmiki Jayanti

• October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Lakshmi Puja

• October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Narak Chaturdashi

• October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali

• October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) – Govardhan Puja

• October 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Bhaiya Dooj

• October 27, 2025 (Monday) – Chhath Puja.

November 2025

• November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti

• November 14, 2025 (Friday) – Children’s Day.

December 2025

• December 25, 2025 (Thursday) -Christmas

• December 27, 2025 (Saturday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.