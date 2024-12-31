Dallewal will take medical aid if Centre invites for talks: Punjab to SC

The Punjab government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast since November 26, would agree to receive medical aid if the Centre engaged in talks with the protesting farmers.

The Supreme Court bench, consisting of justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia, was hearing a contempt plea against the Punjab chief secretary and DGP for not following the court’s order to provide medical assistance to Dallewal.

During the proceedings, the Punjab government requested an additional three days to comply with the court's order. Punjab Advocate General Gurwinder Singh informed the court that negotiators had visited the protest site at the Khanauri border, located between Punjab and Haryana, and efforts were underway to ensure compliance.

Singh further explained that due to the Punjab Bandh on Monday, there were disruptions including traffic blockages, but the farmers had conveyed that Dallewal would accept medical aid if the Centre initiated talks.

“As per the negotiators, there is a proposal given by the farmers to the central government that if they get an invitation for a talk, then Dallewal is ready to get medical aid as desired," he said.

The bench, however, emphasised that its concern was solely with ensuring compliance, and refrained from commenting on the broader situation. “We are not concerned with that, we are only concerned with compliance. Whatever is going on, we cannot comment on that,” it said.

The bench decided to defer the hearing to January 2 and allowed the Punjab government an additional three days to comply, noting that the request for extra time was being granted in the interest of justice.

This hearing followed a failed attempt by a team of the Punjab government three days earlier to persuade Dallewal to accept medical help. Dallewal had declined, fearing the use of force to remove him from the protest site.

On December 28, the Supreme Court had strongly criticised the Punjab government for failing to take Dallewal to hospital as his health had significantly worsened. Farmers from the SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13.

Punjab bandh leads to traffic disruptions

On Monday, farmers in Punjab organised protests and blocked roads at multiple locations, leading to traffic disruptions in several areas. The shutdown, which lasted from 7 am to 4 pm on December 30, included a sit-in at the Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza, causing delays on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.

Indian Railways cancelled more than 200 trains across Punjab, including Vande Bharat and Shatabdi services. Farmers also blocked major roads, including Airport Road at IISER Chowk in Mohali, the Kurali Road Toll Plaza, the Ambala-Delhi Highway Toll Plaza near Lalru, and the Kharar-Morinda Highway. Numerous highways and marketplaces across Punjab remained closed.

Over 200 roadblocks were reported statewide, causing significant disruptions. In Amritsar, protesters gathered near the Golden Gate, while in Rampura Phul, Bathinda, key roads were also blocked.

(With agency inputs)