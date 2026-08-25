Marathi test: What is it and why are auto, taxi drivers protesting?

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai's Kandivali suburb staged a road blockade on Monday, alleging that enforcement of Maharashtra's Marathi language requirement has led to harassment and threats against drivers who are not proficient in the language.

The protests came as Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) stepped up checks across Maharashtra . On Monday, officials checked 1,392 drivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and found 139 lacking the required working knowledge of Marathi. Across the rest of the state, officials checked 3,415 drivers and issued 192 notices.

The state-wide drive began on August 20. In five days, RTO teams have checked 35,190 vehicles and issued 4,729 notices, including 2,239 in the MMR.

But what is the Marathi language requirement for auto and taxi drivers? What is the Marathi language test? The requirement is for autorickshaw and taxi drivers to have a working knowledge of Marathi, rather than fluency or advanced knowledge of the language. During RTO checks, officials ask drivers 16 questions based on situations they commonly face at work. The aim is to see whether drivers can communicate with passengers and others in Marathi during their daily work. For instance, drivers may be expected to understand or say phrases such as "Mala CNG bharayche aahe. Thode thambave lagel" (I need to fill up with CNG, we'll have to stop for a while), "majhi rickshaw/taxi sharing-chi aahe" (my auto/taxi is a shared one), and "meter chalu kele aahe"* (I have started the meter), NDTV reported.

Why has Maharashtra introduced the requirement? The Maharashtra government wants commercial passenger vehicle drivers to be able to communicate with passengers in the state's primary language. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said that drivers lacking working knowledge of Marathi are first given time to learn the language. The government has also said that thousands of drivers have attended Marathi classes. According to Sarnaik, around 165,000 non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi drivers have undergone Marathi training, news agency PTI reported. What happens if a driver fails? A driver who cannot show the required working knowledge is issued a notice and given time to learn Marathi.

The government has clarified that drivers are not supposed to be immediately fined or have their licences cancelled merely because they fail the language check. Sarnaik has warned that RTO officials could face action if they impose fines before the notice period expires, PTI reported. If a driver still fails to meet the requirement after the given period, the rules provide for suspension of the licence and badge, followed by further time to learn Marathi. Continued non-compliance could eventually lead to cancellation. Why are drivers protesting? Many drivers, particularly those who migrated to Maharashtra from other states, say they are worried about the enforcement drive. Some claimed that rumours of steep fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 had spread among drivers.