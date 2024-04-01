Home / India News / MCD extends deadline for geo-tagging of properties till June 30, 2024

MCD extends deadline for geo-tagging of properties till June 30, 2024

The extension has been given as a large number of taxpayers were not able to register their properties at the MCD portal due to technical glitches or other issues, the order said

If a taxpayer fails to geo-tag their property, they cannot avail the rebate on the lumpsum payment of tax by June 30 in the current financial year 2024-25, the notification added. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the last date for geo-tagging of properties till June 30, in a move to give another opportunity to taxpayers to register their property with the civic body, an official order said on Monday.

The extension has been given as a large number of taxpayers were not able to register their properties at the MCD portal due to technical glitches or other issues, the order said.

"In continuation to the office order dated 29.03.2024 vide which instructions were issued by the Assessment and Collection Department of the MCD regarding geo-tagging of all properties under the jurisdiction of MCD by March 31, 2024... it has been decided to extend the last date of geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers till June 30, 2024," it read.

According to the order, many taxpayers were yet to complete the mandatory geo-tagging of their properties.

If a taxpayer fails to geo-tag their property, they cannot avail the rebate on the lumpsum payment of tax by June 30 in the current financial year 2024-25, the notification added.

In December last year, the MCD made geo-tagging of all kinds of properties mandatory for availing property tax exemption.

Geo-tagging of properties refers to assigning a unique latitudelongitude coordinate to a property on a GIS map by selecting the current location against any Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC) so that all properties have their location identified against a unique latitude-longitude position.

Geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide a location-wise identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to the citizens by MCD.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

