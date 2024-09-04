Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Medic rape-murder: Junior doctors in Bengal continue ceasework in protest

Medic rape-murder: Junior doctors in Bengal continue ceasework in protest

Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the ceasework, which has been underway for over three weeks now

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest
We believe that many people are being shielded in the case and the truth must come out, another junior doctor at a state-run hospital told PTI (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ceasework by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continued on Wednesday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic at RG Kar hospital here last month.

Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the ceasework, which has been underway for over three weeks now.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Our demand for justice is still unfulfilled. The protests will continue till our sister gets justice and the culprits are brought to book, one of the junior medics said.

He said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has not resigned, too, which was another demand of the agitating doctors.

The protesters have alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of the young doctor, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.
 

The body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' J-K poll campaign with two rallies

Gujarat flooding worsened by extensive urban development, shows study

Attacks and deaths in UP's Bahraich: When wolves target humans and why

Tripura's CM Saha announces additional Rs 10 cr for flood-affected people

Delhi forest dept asks transport dept for land for compensatory plantation

We believe that many people are being shielded in the case and the truth must come out, another junior doctor at a state-run hospital told PTI.

A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after the trainee doctor's body was discovered. The CBI has also arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for alleged financial misconduct at the medical establishment.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata case updates: Anti-rape law aims at fast justice delivery, enhanced punishment, says Mamata

Bengal Assembly passes Aparajita anti-rape bill, Mamata calls it 'historic'

Bengal to table Bill for death penalty in rape cases today: Details here

B R Singh Hospital doctors conduct medical test of ex-principal Ghosh

Don't speak ill of protestors, says Abhishek Banerjee to TMC leaders

Topics :Kolkatarape caseWest Bengalhospitalsdoctors protests

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story