Since March, Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh has been gripped by fear as seven people have lost their lives in what authorities are attributing to wolf attacks. The latest reports indicate that two additional deaths are under investigation, with local officials suspecting the involvement of wolf packs, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Local health officials have reported that as many as 34 people have been injured by wolves during this period. The state forest department, spearheading the response, has captured four wolves so far. However, the search for at least two more wolves is believed to be active in the area, which continues as combing operations intensify.

Wolves in mythology and literature

Wolves have long held a place in human culture, often embodying both revered and feared attributes. In the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata, Bhim is referred to as Vrikodara, meaning "wolf-bellied" (with "vrik" meaning wolf and "udar" meaning stomach in Sanskrit), symbolising his insatiable hunger. In English idioms, phrases like "hungry as a wolf" and "wolfing down food" reflect a similar association.

Western folklore, on the other hand, presents wolves as ominous figures, with tales of werewolves and the infamous Big Bad Wolf. Yet, wolves are also linked to deities such as Apollo in Greek mythology and Mars in Roman traditions. The legendary founding of Rome itself is steeped in wolf symbolism, as Romulus and Remus were raised by a she-wolf. In Rudyard Kipling’s 'Jungle Book', the noble Seeonee wolf pack, led by Akela, is depicted as heroic, contrasting with the villainous tiger Shere Khan.

Wolves as killers

Historical records from the British Raj reveal that wolves were once as deadly as tigers in India. In the latter half of the 19th century, wolves killed thousands of people, matching the death toll from tiger attacks. Notably, Captain B Rogers of the Bengal Army documented 4,287 deaths caused by wolves in lower Bengal in 1866. A decade later, Surgeon General Joseph Fayrer reported that wolves killed 1,018 people in North India in 1875, surpassing tiger-related fatalities that year.

Despite their prevalence, wolf attacks were notably rarer in regions such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the Deccan plateau, even though the species was abundant there. The primary reason cited was the government’s aggressive bounty hunting campaigns, which led to the extermination of an estimated 100,000 wolves, particularly in the North-West Provinces and Awadh, between 1871 and 1916. The Indian wolf, however, proved resilient, surviving due to its elusive nature and lack of commercial value in its hide. Today, only about 3,000 wolves remain in India, surviving in low densities across fragmented habitats.

Why wolves attack

While all large predators, including wolves, have the potential to prey on humans, such incidents are rare and typically occur under exceptional circumstances. Experts believe that human encroachment on natural habitats, deforestation, and competition for resources have likely contributed to the current spate of attacks in Bahraich.

Historically, wolf attacks on humans in India have been concentrated in northern regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengal. Widespread poverty and the resulting competition for natural resources have often exacerbated human-wolf conflicts. Additionally, experts have suggested that domesticated and abandoned wolf-dog hybrids could be more prone to attacking humans due to their diminished fear of people. However, these animals are usually easier to capture, which contrasts with the challenges faced in apprehending the wolves currently at large in Bahraich.

Lessons from past attacks

The history of wolf attacks in India offers valuable insights. In 1985-86, a wolf pack killed 17 children in Astha, Madhya Pradesh. Initially, a single wolf was blamed, but later, four wolves were killed. The incident triggered widespread panic, with locals attributing the killings to supernatural forces. Similarly, between 1993 and 1995, wolf packs were responsible for the deaths of 60 children in Hazaribagh, Bihar. Research suggested that the loss of natural prey and the rise of wolf-dog hybrids were likely contributing factors.

In 1996, a study by researchers YV Jhala and DK Sharma of the Wildlife Institute of India examined wolf attacks on 76 children in eastern Uttar Pradesh. They concluded that a single alpha male or his pack was responsible, rather than multiple packs. Their findings highlighted the impact of depleted wild prey populations, unescorted children as vulnerable targets, and the perpetuation of mass hysteria through false claims for compensation.

A similar pattern emerged in Balrampur district, adjacent to Bahraich, where 10 children were killed in wolf attacks between February and August 2003. These incidents typically occurred in the northern Indian landscape, where hunting wild herbivores for cheap meat is common. Most attacks began in or around March, coinciding with the weaning period of wolf cubs when the pack requires more meat to sustain itself.

A clinical approach to mitigating wolf attacks

Serial wolf attacks often lead to a rise in false claims for compensation, the settling of personal scores, and the spread of mass hysteria. It is not uncommon for different wild species to be blamed once a particular species is targeted.

Experts stress the importance of accurate identification and targeted removal of the problem animals to prevent further attacks. DNA testing of saliva samples from victims, analysis of injury patterns, and examination of animal tracks and local dens can offer crucial information for effectively addressing the issue. The challenge lies in balancing the protection of the wolf population with ensuring human safety.

In the long run, experts believe that wolf attacks will cease only if wolves are given their rightful share of natural habitats and prey. Until then, the conflict between humans and wolves is likely to persist, with tragic consequences on both sides.