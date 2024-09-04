LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' J-K poll campaign with two rallies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch his party's campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly election. He will hold two large public rallies in the Ramban and Anantnag districts. These rallies are aimed at supporting Congress candidates participating in the first phase of the elections scheduled for September 18. Tariq Hamid Karra, the head of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), stated that Rahul Gandhi will travel from New Delhi to Jammu. His first campaign stop will be in support of Vikar Rasool Wani, a former chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, who is running for the Banihal assembly seat. This information was reported by the news agency PTI.
Indians won silver and bronze in both men's high jump T63 and javelin throw F46 after Deepthi Jeevanji's bronze in the women's 400m T20 category as the country's track and field athletes clinched five medals at the Paralympic Games here on Tuesday. Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump T63 while Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar took the second and third sports in the javelin throw F46 final. The 32-year-old Kumar cleared 1.88m while the 29-year-old Thangavelu's best effort was 1.85m. World record holder Frech Ezra of the USA won the gold. T63 classification is for athletes with single through knee or above knee limb deficiency.
A group of eminent Indian-Americans has launched a grassroots campaign in support of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in key battleground states. Vice President Harris, 59, who is of mixed parentage, is up against Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump, 78.
Pedestrian woman dies after being hit by a speeding SUV in Mumbai's Malad area, police officials said today.
Delhi forest dept asks transport dept for land for compensatory plantation
The Delhi Forest Department has asked the Transport Department to hand over 50,895 square metres of land to it and also pay more than Rs 40 lakh to carry out compensatory plantation for trees felled at a cluster bus depot in Burari, according to official documents. The Forest Department's communication, dated August 23, to the Transport Department follows a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order which directed the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Central) to forfeit the Transport Department's security deposit for non-compliance with the compensatory afforestation requirements.
Tripura's CM Saha announces additional Rs 10 cr for flood-affected people
In addition to the previously sanctioned Rs 2 crore, an additional Rs 10 crore will be released for flood relief from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Tripura CM Manik Saha has announced. Saha announced the significant increase in the relief funds for the flood-affected people.
Microsoft plans to sign MoU with Karnataka for skilling in Generative AI
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said that Microsoft is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government to enhance skills in Generative AI and other emerging technologies. The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, who discussed the company's upcoming initiatives.
