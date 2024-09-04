LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' J-K poll campaign with two rallies

Indians won silver and bronze in both men's high jump T63 and javelin throw F46 after Deepthi Jeevanji's bronze in the women's 400m T20 category as the country's track and field athletes clinched five medals at the Paralympic Games here on Tuesday. Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump T63 while Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar took the second and third sports in the javelin throw F46 final. The 32-year-old Kumar cleared 1.88m while the 29-year-old Thangavelu's best effort was 1.85m. World record holder Frech Ezra of the USA won the gold. T63 classification is for athletes with single through knee or above knee limb deficiency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch his party's campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly election. He will hold two large public rallies in the Ramban and Anantnag districts. These rallies are aimed at supporting Congress candidates participating in the first phase of the elections scheduled for September 18. Tariq Hamid Karra, the head of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), stated that Rahul Gandhi will travel from New Delhi to Jammu. His first campaign stop will be in support of Vikar Rasool Wani, a former chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, who is running for the Banihal assembly seat. This information was reported by the news agency PTI.