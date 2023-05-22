Home / India News / MiG-29's additional fuel tank dislodges during training, falls in forest

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
An additional fuel tank of a MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) got dislodged during a training session on Monday, and fell in a forest area near the Kalaikunda base in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, a defence official said.

There was no loss of life or damage to property as a result of the incident, he said.

The MiG-29 aircraft was on a routine training mission.

"While returning to Kalaikunda airbase, ventral drop tank which is used to carry additional fuel got dislodged and fell into an uninhabited forest," the defence official said.

The drop tank was being brought to the Kalaikunda airbase in coordination with the civil administration, he said.

An investigation was started to find out the cause of the incident, the official said.

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

