Mines min achieves 100% target for easing rules, legitimises 27 provisions

The rules were decriminalised as part of a campaign to reduce compliance burden and ensure ease of doing business

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
The mines ministry on Tuesday said it has decriminalised 27 provisions through amendments in the Atomic Mineral Concession Rules, 2016 and achieved 100 per cent target of easing of rules.

The rules were decriminalised as part of a campaign to reduce compliance burden and ensure ease of doing business.

"The special campaign 3.0 commenced from October 2, 2023 and the ministry of mines has attained 100 per cent of the target set for easing of procedure by decriminalising 27 rules through the amendment of Atomic Mineral Concession Rules, 2016," the mines ministry said in a statement.

Under the campaign, the mines ministry has set the targets of addressing all pending matters and improving work place experience in all its offices.

During the first week, the ministry said it resolved 95.45 per cent of the pending public grievances and completed 52 per cent of the task related to records management.

Moreover, the mines ministry attained 43 per cent of the target for removing physical files, thus freeing up about 9,212 square feet office area.

"So far, 103 of the 344 cleanliness campaigns have been carried out through out the country and the Ministry is committed to attain 100 per cent achievement during the campaign phase," the ministry said.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

