82% young Indians say parents would be supportive in mental therapy: Study

The survey also said that parents play a vital role in a family to discuss and fight mental health issues

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
As many as 82 per cent of young Indians believe their parents will support them if they seek therapy for mental health, said a survey on Tuesday.

Millennials (those born between 1980 and 1994) are more prone to mood swings than Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012), according to FMCG company ITC's Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey commissioned by NielsenIQ.

As many as 53 per cent of millennials believe they are more likely to face mood swings, compared to 44 per cent of Gen Z. Gen Z is more proactive in seeking professional help for their mental health. Around 47 per cent of those surveyed in this age group said they were taking either medical or professional help.

In their careers, Gen Z faced 18 per cent higher anxiety than millennials. 

Also Read: World Mental Health Day 2023

Interestingly, for young adults, music is the go-to choice to cope with anxiety and stress. Around 86 per cent of those surveyed in this age group said they choose music to de-stress. To cope with stress, 31 per cent turn to meditation, 29 per cent choose yoga while 26 per cent go to physical exercise.

The survey also said that parents play a vital role in a family to discuss and fight mental health issues. As many as 59 per cent of survey respondents said their parents are primary confidantes for mental health problems.

Also, it noted that now more Indians are opting to seek professional help.

"50 per cent of respondents/their family members opt for face-to-face counselling as a treatment, while 51 per cent of Indians who believe social media has a positive impact turn to online counselling as a treatment option," it said.

Of those facing mental health issues, 47 per cent said they take medicines as well as counselling.

"It is heartening to note some of the positive shifts that have taken place in understanding mental health with the gradual increase in awareness campaigns and discussions," said Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive (Personal Care Products), ITC Limited.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

