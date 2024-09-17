Modi turns 74: How will PM celebrate his birthday today? Today's events

On the occasion of his 74th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and launch several important welfare programmes, such as the "Subhadra Yojana”. To mark his birthday on Tuesday, Modi will also inaugurate 26 lakhs PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar. Shopkeepers, municipal authorities, and other supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are choosing various ways to commemorate his birthday, calling it a "Seva Pakhwada" to provide exclusive discounts. Here are the main events in PM Modi's birthday schedule for those who are curious about how he would celebrate. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Happy birthday Modi!

Narendra Damodardas Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the town of Mehsana, Gujarat. He is currently the prime minister, leading the nation for the third time, and has also been the chief minister of the Gujarat state for three consecutive terms (2001–2014).

Not only is Modi the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister of the nation, but he has also led an elected government for the longest period of time, including more than 12 years as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

In a Morning Consult survey, PM Modi secured the highest approval rating among elected world leaders. As per the 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker' of a US-based consultancy business, 76 per cent of people are in favour of PM Modi's leadership, compared to 18 per cent who are against it and 6% who have no view.

Happy Birthday Modi: Sneak peek!

On his 74th birthday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Odisha and launch several important social programmes, such as the "Subhadra Yojana." In addition, on Tuesday he would inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses in Gadakana, Bhubaneswar.

After landing at the airport in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi is expected to visit the Gadakana slum region, which is close to Sainik School in Bhubaneswar, according to Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Panda.

The BJP will introduce "Seva Pakhwara" or "Seva Parv" on Tuesday as part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations, just like they do every year and so much more.

Happy Birthday Modi: What is Odisha visit?

At 1:15 pm., PM Modi would leave Odisha for Delhi. According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha around 10.50 am. He would next go to Gadkana village to meet with PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries.

He will spend a brief time in the village before traveling to Janata Maidan at around 12 o'clock. The news agency, which cited authorities, said that PM Modi would also inaugurate highway projects worth Rs 1,000 crore and railway projects worth Rs 2,871 crore in addition to the Subhadra program.

The routes from the airport to Janata Maidan and Gadakana have been designated as 'no-fly' zones ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city. On Tuesday, September 17, PM Modi will also showcase a number of infrastructure projects in addition to the opening of the Subhadra plan.

What is the Subhadra plan?

The eagerly anticipated program for women will launch on September 17, which is also PM Modi's birthday. The plan bears the name Subhadra, after Lord Jagannath's sister, and was one of the key projects made by the BJP prior to the elections.

For a period of five years, the financial support scheme will give Rs 10,000 annually to nearly one crore poor women in two equal instalments. A financial aid program that would give Rs 10,000 to more than 1 crore poor women annually.

Happy birthday Modi: Highlights

• Although PM Modi's birthday is still celebrated like any other workday, it also serves as a tag for the BJP's annual "Seva Parv" celebration, which lasts for two weeks and honors his dedication to the welfare of all people.

• "Seva Parv" will still be the main point of the BJP's celebrations this year, but two events in particular are probably going to get a lot of attention.

• Swachhata Abhiyaans and blood donation camps will be held all throughout the nation as part of this campaign. Hospitals, schools, and other public places will host cleanliness programs run by party workers and volunteers.

• On PM Modi's birthday, the well-known Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan is going to serve 4,000 kilos of vegetarian langar.

• On September 17, a number of companies in Surat, Gujarat, announced discounts on their products that ranged from 10% to 100%. The discounts and subsidies will be available in a number of industries, including as hotels, markets, transport services.