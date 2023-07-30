Home / India News / Monsoon affects tourism industry in HP, Dharamshala-McLeodganj NH damaged

Monsoon affects tourism industry in HP, Dharamshala-McLeodganj NH damaged

A loss of more than Rs 6 crore has been estimated due to rains in Dharamshala only which may increase further as reports are yet to come from many departments

ANI
Meanwhile, the monsoon has so far claimed 187 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday | Photo: ANI Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
The tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been badly hit due to heavy rains this year. The National Highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged in several places.

A loss of more than Rs 6 crore has been estimated due to rains in Dharamshala only which may increase further as reports are yet to come from many departments.

Prem Sagar, a hotelier in Dharamshala said, "The monsoon season is on and it has a time span of around 90 days here. We are in the middle of this season now. This year the monsoon began at a right time but as compared to previous years it's raining a lot. The unplanned constructions are blocking the water flow at several places which is causing trouble."

Prem Sagar said that the national highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj has been damaged at different places in merely thirty days of monsoon season here.

"The travel industry has already been facing a bad time for the last three years due to Covid and it may suffer more for the next two years due to bad connectivity now. Severe landslides and flash floods have badly affected the tourism industry. There is over ninety per cent downfall here."

SDM Dharamshala, Dharmesh Ramotra said, "Dharamshala is also known for its rains but this year it has affected normal life here. A loss of more than Rs 6 crore has been reported in Dharamshala and it may increase further as reports are yet to come from various departments."

Dharmesh Ramotra said that the road from Dharamshala to McLeodganj has been damaged at many places and caution signboards have been put up by NH authorities.

"Another major alternative route of Dharamshala-Mcleodganj, Khada Danda road has also been damaged, due to which traffic has been diverted. Amidst all this, the tourism industry has also been badly affected and very few tourists are coming to Dharamshala," he added.

Meanwhile, the monsoon has so far claimed 187 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

According to Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, till now 34 people are missing and 215 people have been injured. 702 houses have been damaged, besides 7161 houses partially damaged in the state. 241 shops have been damaged while 2218 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods.

"So far a loss of 5620.22 crores rupees has been estimated. There have been 72 incidents of landslides in the state besides 52 incidents of flash floods," HPSDMA said. Over 650 roads including three national highways are closed.

Topics :Himachal PradeshTourism industryMonsoon McLeodganj

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 7:11 AM IST

