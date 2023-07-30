Central govt committed to providing affordable health facilities: Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the 7th Meeting of the Central Institute Body (CIB) of AIIMS and Chintan Shivir at the National Institute for Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Health Minister stated that, "Chintan Shivir has provided a platform to hold discussions with higher officials and experts, which will help in evolving better practices of premier health institutions like AIIMS."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to provide affordable and accessible health facilities to the countrymen. I am sure that through this Chintan Shivir, we will be able to expand the facilities and strengthen the arrangements in AIIMS", he further stated.

Dr Mandaviya commended the action taken since the 6th CIB meeting, and encouraged everyone to pool in fresh ideas, insights, innovative thoughts and suggestions towards fulfilling the vision of making all AIIMS institutes of global excellence. The Minister also highlighted that Chintan Shivir allows for focus on important issues at hand in a collective and streamlined manner.

Dr Mandaviya stated, "For a doctor, treatment is only one parameter of success. How people perceive them and their role in the society is the ultimate value of success."

He also stated that every countryman looks at AIIMS as the paramount institute of medical sciences in the country and urged all the dignitaries to ensure that this respect is preserved. He urged all the AIIMS representatives to leave a legacy of growth and success for the next generation.

He was joined by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, Shri Ramesh Bhiduri, Member of Parliament and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Sciences and Sudhansh Pant, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present on the occasion. CIB is the highest decision-making body of all AIIMS for finance, infrastructure, vacancy, recruitment, enforcement of policies, challenges and procurement. The agenda of today's CIB meeting was to review compliance of decisions taken in earlier CIB meetings.

Prof. S P Singh Baghel urged the delegates, especially the representatives from AIIMS to work in the collective interest of the country, their patients and their institution so that they can take the brand of AIIMS to new heights.

Dr V K Paul noted that many important decisions have been taken through CIB meetings which highlights the importance of the body. He underlined the importance of student welfare in AIIMS and urged the AIIMS representatives to keep a check on their stress and workload. He also highlighted the importance of giving counselling to patients and their families.

Ramesh Bhiduri noted the importance of Chintan Shivir in not only bringing in new ideas but also in encouraging each other to improve their work in the spirit of healthy competition.

Manoj Tiwari expressed his hope that the wide-ranging discussions held in the Chintan Shivir will go a long way in making AIIMS institutes of global excellence. He also praised the improvement taking place in the healthcare infrastructure in India.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the Union Health Minister for inviting them to this brainstorming conclave and providing them the opportunity to share their insights, thoughts and suggestions towards improving the standards of AIIMS. The participants at the conclave brainstormed on various agendas and detailed deliberations were held on follow up of earlier Chintan Shivir recommendations and functioning of all new AIIMS. These included sessions on Developing a Road-Map for developing all the AIIMS as Centre of Excellence of Global Standard, Reforms for Faculty selection by the Standing Selection Committee, Creation of AYUSH as separate Academic Department in new AIIMS and Common Allowances for all new AIIMS set up under PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana).

The event was also attended by Jaideep Kumar Mishra, AS & FA, Health Ministry, Hekali Zhimomi, AS, Health Ministry, Ankita Mishra Bundela, JS, Health Ministry, Prof. M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, New Delhi, as well as several senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and AIIMS.