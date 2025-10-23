Home / India News / More of my compositions used without my permission, Ilayaraaja tells HC

Ilayaraaja's counsel told the High court that three music companies, including Sony Music India, used his songs without authorization, per his plea

The court posted the next hearing of the case to November 19 | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Top music director Ilayaraaja has submitted before the Madras High Court that two more of his compositions have been used in a latest Tamil movie without his approval.

The musician's counsel on Wednesday made the submission before a single bench which was hearing Ilayaraaja's plea against three music companies, including Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited, against the 'unauthorised' use of his songs.

His counsel said two songs of the music director have been used in the latest Tamil hit, Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude.'  The judge directed the petitioner to file a separate plea on the matter.

Earlier, Sony Music submitted its revenue generated from Ilayaraaja's songs in a sealed cover and told the bench that the Supreme Court has sought the musician's response on the company's plea to transfer the copyright related case from Bombay High Court to the Madras HC. The judge did not accept the sealed cover since a related matter was pending in the apex Court.

The court posted the next hearing of the case to November 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

