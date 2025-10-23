Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar
LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

BS Web Team
An IED explosion disrupted train services across Lower Assam and parts of north Bengal early Thursday (File image)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Railway services across Lower Assam and parts of north Bengal were disrupted early on Thursday after unidentified assailants detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on a railway track in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, officials said.
 
The explosion occurred shortly after midnight, around five kilometres from Kokrajhar railway station on the route towards Salakati, an official added.
 
“The blast ripped apart nearly three feet of railway line, with fragments of the damaged track scattered several metres away,” the official said.
 
Kokrajhar Senior Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh said no casualties or derailments were reported.
 
“The damage was confined to a small stretch of the track, which was quickly repaired. Train movement has now resumed,” he said.
 
Train operations were suspended overnight, disrupting several Up and Down trains across Lower Assam and northern West Bengal until about 8 am, another official said.
 
Railway and security personnel carried out detailed inspections of the affected section before services were fully restored.
 
Authorities have tightened security along the route and launched an investigation to trace and arrest those responsible for the blast.

11:48 AM

Portals of Kedarnath shrine close for winter

The doors of the Kedarnath shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand were closed for the winter season on Thursday. For the next six months, Lord Kedarnath will be worshipped at his winter residence, Ukhimath. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee sources said that after special puja, the doors of Baba Kedar were closed for devotees at 8.30 am.

11:22 AM

Delhi: Four wanted Bihar gangsters killed in police encounter in Rohini

Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder in Bihar were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The accused, identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21), all residents of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, were part of the 'Sigma Gang', they said.

10:56 AM

Durgapur court denies bail to 6 accused in MBBS student rape case

A Durgapur court on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of six individuals accused in the alleged rape of an MBBS student. The accused were produced before the court after completing their police remand, which lasted between seven and ten days. They have been remanded to judicial custody until October 27, when they are scheduled to appear in court again.

10:46 AM

Cong claims PM not going for Asean summit to avoid meeting Trump

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlikely to travel to Malaysia for the ASEAN summit, the Congress on Thursday claimed that the reason for his not going was that the PM doesn't want to be cornered by US President Donald Trump. Congress General Secretary In-Charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing, but to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor and has claimed five times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is far too risky for him.

10:30 AM

Congress MLA IC Balakrishnan, three others chargesheeted in DCC treasurer and son's death

A charge sheet was filed by the police against Congress MLA IC Balakrishnan and three other party leaders in connection with the alleged suicide of District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer N M Vijayan and his son at Sultan Bathery here, officials said on Thursday. Vijayan (78) and his son Jijesh (38) had allegedly died by consuming poison in December 2024.

10:10 AM

IMF's Georgieva says Gaza ceasefire must be maintained, peace would benefit region

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday urged all parties to continue moving in the direction of a sustained lasting peace following a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it would benefit the entire region. Georgieva, speaking during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, said she was relieved when the recent ceasefire was reached, noting that lowered tensions would be good news for the economies of Egypt and Jordan, where the IMF has programs, and Lebanon and Syria, which have asked for help and support from the global lender.
Topics :Narendra ModiBJPCongressRussiaUkraine

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

