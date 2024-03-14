Home / India News / More than 1,000 arrested in Mizoram for not possessing Inner Line Permit

More than 1,000 arrested in Mizoram for not possessing Inner Line Permit

A total of 1,187 people, including six minors, from other states were found not possessing ILP, a police officer said

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Mizoram for entering the state illegally without possessing the Inner Line Permit (ILP), police said.

The arrests were made during a special drive conducted jointly by the police and volunteers of influential civil society organisation Young Mizo Association on Tuesday night.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, people from other states need to possess ILP to enter and stay in Mizoram for a specified period.

A total of 1,187 people, including six minors, from other states were found not possessing ILP, a police officer said.

The highest number of arrests at 1,065 was made in Aizawl, while 122 people were arrested in other districts, including Lunglei, Champhai, Saitual and Serchhip, he said.

The violators were handed over to respective police stations for further action, the officer said.

Also Read

Canada updates post-graduation work permit regulations; details here

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

BJP courting ZPM to secure deputy CM's post: Cong ahead of Mizoram polls

Hindu, Sikh refugees protest against Kejriwal over his comments against CAA

Maha govt new owner of iconic Air India building, pays Rs 1,601 cr

Modi launches 3 semiconductor units in Gujarat, Assam: Key things to know

Govt cracks down on 18 streaming platforms for 'obscene content': List out

Kovind-led panel recommends simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :North EastNortheast IndiaNorth East electionsMizoram

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story