MP hikes DA for staffers to 42% with retrospective effect from Jan 1

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said his government would give 42 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to its employees like the Centre with retrospective effect from January 1.

It will benefit more than seven lakh government employees, officials said.

"We have taken a lot of revolutionary steps in the interest of employees. Now, we have decided to give 42 per cent DA (with a hike of 4 per cent) like the Centre from January itself, the Chief Minister tweeted.

The arrears from January to June on account of this hike will be given in three installments, he said, adding that all employees under the Sixth Pay Scale will also see a proportional increase in DA.

In a video message, the CM said employees who have put in 35 years of service as on July 1 this year will be given fourth time pay scale.

The measures from the BJP government come amid the Congress promising to implement Old Pension Scheme if it wins the year-end Assembly polls.