Home / India News / Passenger in dock for opening cover of emergency exit door on IndiGo plane

Passenger in dock for opening cover of emergency exit door on IndiGo plane

The unruly behaviour of the flyer caused panic among other passengers, crew and the pilot-in-command, the report said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 40-year-old air passenger Furoqon Hussain, who was on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to the national capital on July 8, allegedly opened the cover of the emergency exit door of the aircraft during taking off, according to Delhi airport sources.

The incident happened on flight 6E 5605 and the individual was handed over to the security personnel after landing at the Delhi airport. An FIR has been filed against the individual.

The unruly behaviour of the flyer caused panic among other passengers, crew and the pilot-in-command, the sources said.

The passenger was in seat 18A which was close to the emergency exit door. After the incident, the cover of the emergency exit was immediately restored and the?? passenger was relocated to another seat in the aircraft, they added.

Query sent to IndiGo seeking comments on the incident remained unanswered.

According to safety experts, the handle of the emergency exit door has a cover which protects it from opening due to cabin pressure or any other accidental reasons.

"If the cover is removed, then the handle is bare open and it can open mid-air due to any reason and it is hazardous for the aircraft," S S Panesar, former Director of Flight Safety at erstwhile Indian Airlines, said.

A crew member from an airline told PTI that the emergency exit cover is such that it cannot open by mistake.

"You have to pull it out and it needs effort. It is only out of mischief that someone can do that," the crew member said on the condition of anonymity.

"Passengers who are allocated seats closer to the emergency exit are told categorically that they should not fiddle with the cover or handle. If any passenger does it, it is clearly out of some mischief. It comes under the definition of unruly behaviour because it endangers the aircraft," the crew member said.

The sources said that based on a complaint filed by the airline, Delhi police has registered an FIR against the individual.

The police has invoked Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with endangering the personal safety of others and Section 22 of Aircraft Rules for refusing to follow a lawful instruction given by the pilot-in-command or crew of an aircraft, they said.

Also Read

S Korean arrested for opening emergency exit door, to face 10 yrs in prison

Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?

Centre admits Tejasvi Surya opened emergency door of IndiGo plane in Dec

Emergency door opening case: Won't glorify Cong's criticism: Tejasvi

Air-passenger opens emergency door, creates panic in IndiGo plane

Vaishnaw calls for joint global, national efforts for cybersecurity

Madhya Pradesh puts 51 blocks on auctions including 14 of critical minerals

Accountable by extension: Meet Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Director, ED

Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi

Chandrayaan 3 to make history, will land on moon on August 23

Topics :IndiGoCivil Aviation

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story