MP to welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

The Madhya Pradesh government will welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the consecration of the Ram temple, newly-appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is expected to take place on January 22, 2024.

Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh at a grand ceremony in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday after holding his first cabinet meeting, Yadav said several devotees from Madhya Pradesh will be visiting Ayodhya on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration, and they will be welcomed on their way by applying 'tilak' on their forehead.

Yadav recalled the difficult times faced by karsevaks during the Ram temple agitation and said now the time has come to provide them all necessary facilities at the time of the fulfilment of their dream of seeing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A senior official told PTI that all possible arrangements, including of food, water and other necessary facilities, will be made for devotees going to Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony.

These arrangements will be made in the areas bordering Uttar Pradesh to enable people to go to Ayodhya without facing any difficulty, he said.

If required, special trains on the lines of the Teerth Darshan Yojana will be arranged for taking devotees to Ayodhya, the official said.

Under the Teerth Darshan Yojana, senior citizens of the state are facilitated to travel to identified pilgrimage sites of the country free of cost.