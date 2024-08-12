Mumbai airport announces SpiceJet flight 'disruptions', then deletes tweet

SpiceJet flights to and from Mumbai airport are expected to be "temporarily disrupted" from Tuesday onwards, stated Adani Group-run MIAL, which operates the financial capital's airport, on Monday evening on X. However, the tweet was deleted about an hour later.

Sources said that the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) made the announcement due to non-payment of dues by the airline. However, it reversed its decision after some backroom discussions with various stakeholders, including the airline. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

About 15 per cent of SpiceJet's network passes through Mumbai airport. SpiceJet's entire network consists of 882 weekly flights. The airline was operating about 128 weekly flights to and from Mumbai this month, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

MIAL stated on X: "Effective midnight on August 13, 2024, SpiceJet flight operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) are expected to be temporarily disrupted. Mumbai International Airport is working with the airline to address the situation to minimise inconvenience to passengers."

"Passengers are advised to connect with the SpiceJet helpdesk/call centre on the status of their flights," it added. About an hour later, this tweet was deleted. SpiceJet and MIAL did not immediately respond to Business Standard's query on this tweet. Cirium stated that Mumbai airport is handling about 6,137 weekly flights this month.

For the last several quarters, SpiceJet has been grappling with a cash crunch amid multiple legal battles over unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, engine lessors, lenders, and former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

The airline had on July 15 reported a 72.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) reduction in its consolidated net loss to Rs 418.3 crore. This marks the sixth consecutive year the airline has posted a loss.

More From This Section

Earlier this year, the airline's shareholders approved the issuance of equity and warrants for raising Rs 2,241 crore, out of which the airline could raise Rs 1,060 crore. On July 23, SpiceJet's board approved the proposal to raise Rs 3,000 crore by issuing equity shares or other securities through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) process. Five years ago, SpiceJet was operating about 3,800 weekly flights.