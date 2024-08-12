Independence Day 2024: Vistara declares flight tickets starting at Rs 1578

Vistara Airlines has announced Freedom Sale to mark India's 78th Independence Day. For both domestic and international destinations, the airline will offer discounted fares for all cabin classes. This unique promotion offers cheaper fares across each of the three cabin categories – Premium Economy, Economy, and Business Class. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Independence Day 2024 freedom sale: Insights The sale gives amazing chances to travellers to book flights within India and globally at exceptionally competitive prices. Reservations can be made until 23:59 on August 15, 2024. One-way fares for domestic flights start at Rs 1,578 for economy, Rs 2,678 for premium economy, and Rs 9,978 for business class.

These costs are exclusive of convenience charges. All-inclusive return fares start at Rs 11,978 for Economy, Rs 13,978 for Premium Economy, and Rs 46,978 for Business Class on international routes. These prices include taxes and can be used to travel until 31 October 2024, with some blackout dates.

Independence Day 2024 freedom sale: Booking details

Vistara's website, iOS and Android mobile apps, airport ticket offices, call centers, online travel agencies, and travel agents are all options for making reservations for the Freedom Sale.

However, these promotional fares do not qualify for discounts offered by direct channels, corporations, or vouchers. Seats are restricted and accessible on a first-come, first-served premise.

Vistara: About the airline

Vistara is known for its extraordinary service. According to TripAdvisor and Skytrax, it is the airline with the highest rating in India. The aircraft has collected various 'Best Airline' awards and is acclaimed for its perfect cabin cleanliness and safety norms.

Vistara is the only Indian airline listed among the Top 20 in the world. For the second year in a row, it was named the 16th Best Airline in the world, and for the fourth time in a row, it was named the “Best Airline in India and South Asia” alongside several others.