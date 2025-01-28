Mumbai explores ban on petrol, diesel vehicles amid air pollution concerns

Maharashtra has formed a seven-member committee to explore the possibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a report by PTI. This decision comes in response to worsening air quality and concerns raised by the Bombay High Court about the city’s pollution levels and traffic congestion.

The committee, led by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, includes key stakeholders like Maharashtra’s transport commissioner, Mumbai’s joint police commissioner (traffic), and industry experts. They have been tasked with studying the feasibility of such a ban and must submit their report within three months. The panel also has the authority to invite additional experts for input.

Why now?

The Bombay High Court has been vocal about the urgent need to address Mumbai’s air pollution, which is heavily influenced by vehicular emissions. A Public Interest Litigation earlier this year highlighted the city’s inadequate measures to control pollution.

In 2024 alone, Mumbai registered 2.79 lakh new vehicles, a 9.89 per cent increase compared to 2023. If a ban is implemented, it could significantly impact the automobile industry, especially petrol and diesel vehicle sales. The state is also considering how to handle older vehicles, particularly those over 15 years old.

Pollution-control efforts

In December 2024, Mumbai’s civic authorities inspected over 11,000 construction sites to ensure compliance with pollution control protocols. On the green transit front, Mumbai is expanding its metro network and planning to double the operational capacity of its monorail system. With electric ride-hailing company BluSmart also preparing to launch in the city soon, further promoting sustainable mobility. Additionally, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, slated to open in 2025, is expected to significantly reduce congestion and enhance the city’s aviation infrastructure.

What after the ban?

If implemented, the ban would promote a shift towards cleaner alternatives like CNG and electric vehicles. However, questions remain about the impact on current vehicle owners and the timeline for transitioning to green transport.

The committee’s findings, due in three months, will be critical in determining whether Mumbai takes this bold step to improve its air quality.