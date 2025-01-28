Congress saw 320% surge in donations in 2024 elections, BJP witnesses 87%

During the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the donations to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged by 87 per cent to Rs 3976.14 crore, while donations to the Opposition Congress party jumped significantly by 320 per cent to 1129.99 crore compared to the previous year, according to the 2023-24 audit reports of the respective political parties released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently.

The share of electoral bonds in the BJP’s total contributions dropped to less than half during the same period to 43 per cent, while electoral bonds comprised 73 per cent of the Congress’ donations, increasing from Rs 171.02 crore the previous year to Rs 828.36 crore in 2024.

Donations to BJP in 2024 elections and its spendings

The audit report revealed that the BJP received Rs 1,685.62 crore through electoral bonds. In 2022-2023, the party secured Rs 1,294.14 crore via electoral bonds, making up 61 per cent of its total contributions.

Spending on election campaigns by the BJP also saw a significant rise, jumping to Rs 1,754.06 crore in 2023-2024, compared to Rs 1,092.15 crore in 2022-2023. Of this, Rs 591.39 crore was allocated to advertisements and publicity, largely attributed to the Lok Sabha election of 2024.

Donations to congress in 2024 elections and its spendings

The Congress experienced a significant surge in donations during 2023-2024, with total contributions rising by an impressive 320 per cent. Donations jumped from Rs 268.62 crore in 2022-2023 to Rs 1,129.66 crore in 2023-2024.

Electoral bonds accounted for 73 per cent of the party's donations, growing from Rs 171.02 crore in the previous year to Rs 828.36 crore. Meanwhile, the Congress’ election expenses also saw a sharp increase, climbing from Rs 192.55 crore in 2022-2023 to Rs 619.67 crore in 2023-2024.

Also Read

Reports indicate that Congress witnessed a higher percentage growth in contributions during the election year compared to the BJP.

TMC’s income surges

According to the Trinamool Congress' annual audit report for 2023-2024, Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party reported a significant rise in income, reaching Rs 646.39 crore, up from Rs 333.46 crore the previous year. Notably, around 95 per cent of this income came from electoral bonds, as reported by The Indian Express.

When Supreme Court struck down electoral bonds scheme

In a landmark ruling in February last year, just months before the Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court declared the Centre's electoral bonds scheme for anonymous political funding “unconstitutional.” The court ordered full disclosure of donors under the scheme.

A five-judge Constitution bench, led by then chief justice DY Chandrachud, held that the 2018 scheme violated the constitutional rights to freedom of speech, expression, and information. The court also dismissed the Centre's argument that the scheme promoted transparency and tackled black money in political funding.