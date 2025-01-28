Mauni Amavasya Maha Kumbh Mela Travel Guide 2025: Know how to book tickets

Mauni Amavasya is one of the sacred days of the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and this year, it will be celebrated on January 29, 2025. Amrit Snan, or the "nectar bath" in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam, is observed on this auspicious day, which has immense significance for the devotees.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is said to purify a person spiritually by absolving them of their sins, according to Hindu tradition. It attracts a huge number of pilgrims from all over the world and is regarded as one of the most prestigious Kumbh Mela ceremonies. Here are some key details for those planning to attend the Kumbh Mela during Mauni Amavasya this year.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: How to book a ticket?

Tickets for the Kumbh Mela during Mauni Amavasya can be conveniently purchased via the official Maha Kumbh website or the IRCTC website. There are also tour packages available, which provide a practical means of securing lodging and transportation.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Where to stay?

For a comfortable stay during the Mela, accommodation is essential. Prayagraj has a wide range of options to cater various budgets and preferences. Here is a brief overview of the top places to stay:

1. Tents: Choose from basic to luxurious tent accommodations for a fully immersive experience. These tents keep you near the center of the festival with cozy bedding, hygienic restrooms, and meal services.

2. Hotels: If you want a more contemporary stay, there are a lot of hotels near the Kumbh Mela site that provide everything from luxurious lodgings with facilities like room service, Wi-Fi, and private toilets to more affordable options.

Also Read

3. Dharamshala: These affordable pilgrimage sites provide basic yet spiritual stays. For those seeking a genuine Kumbh Mela experience, these community lodges offer a traditional and serene setting.

Mauni Amavasya at Kumbh Mela 2025: Bathing Ghats

Pilgrims bathe, pray, and meditate in the sacred bathing ghats. To ease the burden on the well-known Sangam Nose, devotees would be redirected to designated ghats close to their stays during Maha Kumbh 2025.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Assigned bathing routes

• Kanpur Pilgrims: Directed to Sangam Nose for bathing.

• Lucknow & Ayodhya Pilgrims: Bath at Dashashmedh Ghat, with overflow crowds directed to Rasulabad, Nagvasuki, and Phaphamau Ghats.

• Azamgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur & Gorakhpur Pilgrims: Vehicles will park at Andawa, and pilgrims will proceed to Airavat Ghat, Triveni Ghat, and other nearby ghats.

• Mirzapur & Madhya Pradesh Pilgrims: Bathing will occur at ghats near Arail Triveni Pushp, with access to restricted Sangam area.

• Route for Akhadas: The 13 Akhadas will leave their camps in turn and cross the Triveni pontoon bridge into Sangam. With designated corridors for the media and administration, barricades will guarantee easy mobility. On the Akshayvat side of Sangam, pilgrims from Akhadas will take a dip.

• Special Bathing Order for Akhadas: The Mahanirvani and Atal Akhadas will take the first dip at the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, according to a special bathing order for Akhadas. Specific bathing hours have been allotted to each Akhada, guaranteeing that the rite follows a set timetable.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Essential tips for visitors

The following crucial advice will help you have a smooth and spiritual Kumbh Mela experience:

1. Arrange Your Stay in Advance: Make sure you reserve your stay in advance via tour packages or the official Kumbh Mela website.

2. Crowd Management: Stay calm and stick to the approved routes when millions of people are anticipated. Always stay vigilant and keep your belongings in a safe bag.

3. Safety Measures for Health: Keep your crucial prescriptions on hand, remain hydrated, stay away from unfiltered water, and, for extra safety, avoid overexertion and wear a mask in crowded places.

4. Keep essentials: A hat, sunscreen, a reusable water bottle, comfortable clothing and shoes for long walks. A duplicate of your ID and travel documents for safety. Most importantly, a first-aid kit, hand sanitizer, and wet wipes for hygiene.