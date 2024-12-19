Mumbai boat accident: What caused the collision that killed 13 people?

A naval speedboat conducting engine trials collided with the passenger ferry (named Neel Kamal), that was carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. The crash, which occurred near Butcher Island (also known as Jawahar Dweep), 8.25 km from the Gateway, resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including a naval officer and two contractual workers. The ferry capsized as a result of the collision.

Following the accident, the Indian navy said that the speedboat was a naval craft that lost control.

What caused the Mumbai ferry accident?

An investigation is underway to pinpoint the exact cause of the incident, though it is suspected that an engine failure caused the rider to lose control of the boat, leading to the crash.

Mumbai ferry collision Authorities said that it is still unclear whether one of the two Navy personnel or one of the other four individuals aboard the speedboat was operating the vessel, but a formal inquiry will be set up to look into the matter.

The Navy confirmed that the speedboat went out of control due to a malfunction in the engine.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Navy said, “Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized.”

A report by Indian Express quoted an official as saying that whenever a key component like an engine is installed on a craft, they conduct thorough tests with the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure no issues arise, such as verifying the manufacturer’s claim of a 140 kmph speed by testing it with the manufacturer onboard, which was happening in this case.

Following the installation of the new engine, a trial was conducted with six people onboard, including four representatives from the OEM. During the trial, the rider lost control, resulting in a collision with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal near Karanja, Mumbai, around 4 pm. The ferry was en route from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

A Navy official stated that one person involved in the speedboat test is in critical condition, while two others are receiving medical treatment

FIR registered at Colaba PS

News agency PTI reported that an FIR was filed at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the Navy speedboat driver and others involved in the incident.

The complaint was made by survivor Natharam Chaudhary, a 22-year-old resident of Sakinaka, Mumbai. The FIR includes charges related to causing death by negligence, actions that jeopardise the safety or life of others, reckless or negligent vessel navigation, and mischief causing harm or damage to individuals or the public.

PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the lives lost and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased. President Droupadi Murmu also offered her condolences to the families of those who died in the Mumbai boat accident near the Gateway of India.

CM Fadnavis announces ex-gratia

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the families of the victims will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the CM relief fund. He also said that both the police and the Navy will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

[With agency inputs]