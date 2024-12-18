Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 13 dead, 101 rescued after Navy speed boat rams into ferry off Mumbai coast

13 dead, 101 rescued after Navy speed boat rams into ferry off Mumbai coast

A local leader claimed that the speed boat belonged to the Navy, but there was no confirmation from the Navy on this

Mumbai ferry collision
The speed boat, which is said to belong to either the Navy or Coast Guard, apparently lost control and rammed into the ferry (Image: X)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thirteen persons died and 101 others were rescued after a Navy speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
The dead include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur. As per the information from Navy, the death toll till 7.30 pm is 13, he added.
The Neelkamal ferry was on way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when the speed boat crashed into it around 4 pm, Fadnavis said.
   
He did not specify how many persons were on board the ferry and the speed boat.
The Navy and Coast Guard launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said.

More From This Section

House panel flags fund lapses in scheme for vulnerable tribal groups

LIVE: Shah attacks Cong for misleading facts during Constitution's 75th anniversary discussions

Parliament highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over Shah's Ambedkar remarks

House panel flags concerns over lapses in tackling atrocities against SCs

Delhi court grants Umar Khalid 7-day interim bail to attend family wedding

Four helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation, the official said.
Personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area were also involved in the rescue work, the official said.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kurla BEST bus accident: Another man succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 8

Zepto slightly cuts losses to Rs 1248.6 cr, revenue doubles in FY24

Summaya-Dentsu case: ED raids across multiple cities, seizes cash, gold

MCZMA discusses SRK, Gauri Khan's appeal to add two new floors to Mannat

Human error, lack of training led to BEST bus tragedy, suspect officials

Topics :MumbaiMaharashtraArabian SeaAccidentBoat

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story