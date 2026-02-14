NDMC ramps up surveillance, cleanup ahead of India AI Impact Summit

The NDMC on Saturday said it has stepped up surveillance, sanitation and beautification measures across Lutyens' Delhi ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held here from February 16 to 20.

In a statement, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal has conducted an on-ground review of the preparations, beginning at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), where real-time monitoring of civic services and security arrangements is being carried out.

"A total of 333 NDMC CCTV cameras and 183 Delhi Police cameras have been integrated with the ICCC for round-the-clock surveillance. A dedicated traffic coordination helpline has also been set up in coordination with Delhi Traffic Police," Chahal was quoted as saying in a statement.

"All sanitation and service vehicles are being tracked through GPS, including RFID-enabled bins, jetting machines, mechanical road sweepers, anti-smog guns and water tankers. Ninety-nine garbage-prone spots at hotels, markets and other high-footfall areas have been identified for multiple daily collections," the statement added. Chahal said 20 air-quality sensors have been installed across the NDMC area to monitor key environmental parameters. Complaints received through the NDMC 311 app, website and phone calls are being centrally monitored at the ICCC for prompt redressal, the VC said. "A 24x7 multi-department control team has been deployed, with senior officers overseeing operations," he said. Chahal also informed that a large-scale beautification drive is underway, with more than 15,000 potted plants and 4,000 hanging baskets being installed.