Mumbai Metro slab collapse: CM Fadnavis orders probe, vows action

A safety audit will be initiated immediately at all such sites so that incidents of this nature can be prevented, the chief minister said on the sidelines of an event here

The probe will cover aspects of safety, precautions during construction etc and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, Fadnavis said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:49 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a thorough probe will be conducted into the metro rail slab collapse incident in Mulund in Mumbai on Saturday, which killed one person and left three others injured.

The probe will cover aspects of safety, precautions during construction etc and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, he said.

A safety audit will be initiated immediately at all such sites so that incidents of this nature can be prevented, the chief minister said on the sidelines of an event here.

One person died and three others were injured after a slab of the girder bridge of the under-construction metro rail line 4 collapsed on a few vehicles in Mumbai's Mulund area this afternoon, police and civic officials said.

A slab of the parapet wall of the girder bridge fell near Johnson and Johnson factory on the arterial LBS Road some time after noon on an autorickshaw and a Skoda car, both of which were heavily damaged.

Line 4 is an under-construction route from Wadala in south-central Mumbai to neighbouring Thane with a large section passing over the arterial LBS Road connecting areas like Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund etc.

"The accident in Mulund is very unfortunate. Our prayers are with the kin of the deceased and those injured. The medical expenses of the injured will be taken care of by MMRDA and the state government," Fadnavis said.

"An inquiry will be initiated into whether proper care was taken into the safety aspects. Action will be taken against those responsible," he said.

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

