NDMC to set up control rooms to check waterlogging during monsoon: Official

The NDMC has identified five vulnerable points of water stagnation -- Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road and Lodhi Estate, Chahal said | Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 8:19 AM IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will set up six control rooms to check waterlogging during the monsoon season this time, officials said on Thursday.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal reviewed the measures for the monsoon during the day and said the de-silting work of existing drainage systems in the NDMC area will be completed by June 30.

The control rooms will be set up at the Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road drainage service centres, and will be equipped with portable pumps with generator set, trucks, tools with facilitation of duty officers and manpower, he said.

Last year, 300 complaints were received in the control room in connection with waterlogging.

The NDMC has identified five vulnerable points of water stagnation -- Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road and Lodhi Estate, Chahal said.

Permanent pumps and generator sets have been provided at these locations to avoid waterlogging.

There are 14 drainage systems across the NDMC area, and the length of the transverse drainage line is 270.82 km.

Topics :NDMCWaterloggingMonsoon

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

