NIA arrests key accused in attack on Indian High Commission in London

The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a key accused in a case related to the attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March last year.

Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of Hounslow in the UK, has been arrested for carrying out unlawful activities during protests that took place on March 22, 2023, in London, a statement issued by the agency said.
 

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the incidents in London on March 19 and 22 last year were part of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian missions and its officials.

The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023, it added.

Further investigations in the case are continuing, the statement said.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

