Nearly 12% of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs are billionaires, shows ADR data

The agency has analysed financial and educational details of 225 of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs

Archis Mohan New Delhi
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
The average assets of Rajya Sabha sitting members is Rs 80.93 crore and the total assets are Rs 18,210 crore, according to an analysis of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The agency has analysed financial and educational details of 225 of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs. While affidavits of three were unavailable, one seat is vacant and four from Jammu and Kashmir are undefined. The analysis does not include 12 nominated members.

Of the 225 sitting members analysed, 27 (12 per cent) are billionaires with declared assets more than Rs 100 crore with Andhra Pradesh (5 of its total 11 and Telangana (3 out of its 7 MPs) having the highest percentage of such parliamentarians.



States with highest total assets

Rs 5,596 cr
 
The total assets of 7 MPs from Telangana



Rs 3,823 crore

Assets of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh



Rs 1,941 cr

Assets of 30 MPs from Uttar Pradesh


First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

