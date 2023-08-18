Nearly 12% of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs are billionaires, shows ADR data

The average assets of Rajya Sabha sitting members is Rs 80.93 crore and the total assets are Rs 18,210 crore, according to an analysis of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The agency has analysed financial and educational details of 225 of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs. While affidavits of three were unavailable, one seat is vacant and four from Jammu and Kashmir are undefined. The analysis does not include 12 nominated members.