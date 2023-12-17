Need probe, not debate: PM Modi's first remark on Parliament breach

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi called for a detailed investigation into last week’s major security breach of Parliament,

countering demands from opposition parties for a debate in the chamber on the incident.



“What happened is very serious,” Modi told the Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview published on Sunday, his first comments on Wednesday’s breach. “There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this.” Police arrested six people, filing terrorism charges against four, after a man jumped into the lower house chamber while members were in session, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister. A second man tried to follow him. Both were caught by lawmakers and security personnel, and taken away.



The Delhi Police recovered fragments of some broken and burnt mobile phones from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, an official said on Sunday. Police have added IPC sections related to destruction of evidence to the first information report against the accused. The security breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of an attack on the Parliament complex in which more than a dozen people were killed, including five gunmen.



Fourteen lawmakers have been suspended for disrupting Parliament proceedings by demanding a discussion and a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.

‘PM running away from debate’



After Modi’s comment on the breach in parliament, the Congress accused him of running away from a debate on the issue and said the reason for it was that questions would be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP in facilitating the entry of those who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber.



PM Modi later on Sunday mocked the Congress’ slogan of ‘garibi hatao’ and said the poor feel empowered and confident when they get a pucca house and gas cylinders for their homes. He was addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi. “A poor now says that the day he got a gas cylinder stove in his house the difference between then rich and the poor ended for him,” Modi said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened.” PTI

"The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th," he said.



In an interview with the Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

The newspaper said he described the breach as painful and a matter of concern.



"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said.



The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated, the prime minister said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness.



Two people jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, with opposition parties, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Some members have also sought Shah's resignation.



The government has insisted that the security in Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat and it has been following the Speaker's directives.



It has also cited numerous such violations in the past, accusing the opposition of politicising the issue.