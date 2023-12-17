Home / India News / Driving lessons at govt-run automated test tracks come up in Delhi

Driving lessons at govt-run automated test tracks come up in Delhi

The department plans to engage experienced trainers and have fixed timings in morning and evening for the learning facility, which can be availed of after payment of user charges, the official said

On average, 150-170 people take driving tests in a day at the city's automated centres.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

To learn driving, one will now have the option to train under instructors at government-run automated test tracks in the national capital. The move, officials say, is also a step towards safety as people in the dearth of vacant spaces take to roads to learn driving.

There are 13 automated driving test tracks in Delhi, two of which -- Sarai Kale Khan and Loni -- have this facility at the moment, the officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These automated driving test tracks are linked to 13 regional transport offices (RTOs).

The two automated driving test tracks which provide the facility to learn driving are run in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, they added.

There is also a Driver Training Institute at Burari run by Ashok Leyland which is mostly for heavy vehicles.

"The Transport Department has been asked to prepare a proposal to this effect. We plan to have driving instructors at the 11 automated driving test tracks for common people. One of the reasons behind this move is the fact that there are no vacant spaces in Delhi to learn driving. People learn to drive on roads itself," an official said.

The department plans to engage experienced trainers and have fixed timings in morning and evening for the learning facility, which can be availed of after payment of user charges, the official added.

"The facility will also help people get acquainted with automated driving test tracks. The percentage of failure in driving tests on these tracks is high. With people getting to learn driving on these tracks, we also aim to reduce the failure rate. The pass percentage on the manual version was 80 per cent while on the automated driving test tracks, it is 50 per cent," he stressed.

The driver training will be provided at test tracks in Burari, Dwarka Sec 22 , Hari Nagar Jharoda Kalan , Lado Sarai, Mayur Vihar, RajaGarden, Rohini Sec 28 , Vishwas Nagar, Wazirpur, Shakur Basti.

On average, 150-170 people take driving tests in a day at the city's automated centres, especially which operate only during the day.

However, at centres that provide both day and night facilities, the number of tests increases to 180-210 daily.

The automated test drive tracks would comprise sensors, CCTV cameras and special manoeuvring pathways to test the driving skills.

Delhi recorded the highest number of road accidents in 2022 among cities with a population of more than a million people, followed by Indore and Jabalpur, according to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Also Read

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

IND vs WI 1st Test records: Rohit's sixes tally, Kohli's runs, and more

Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

Xi Jinping will not forget June 16 any time soon: Gen Naravane on Galwan

Rolls-Royce widens role in India-UK Electric Propulsion capability talks

Chief Election Commissioner appointment Bill: The good, the debatable

Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

Mumbai police book JSW Group boss on alleged charges of rape, assault

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhidriving licences

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story