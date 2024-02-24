Home / India News / Need to take action if drug haul probe throws up int'l links: Fadnavis

Need to take action if drug haul probe throws up int'l links: Fadnavis

Police seized 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 3000-3500 crore from Pune, Delhi, Sangli and other cities and arrested eight persons so far

| Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Pune

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the Pune Police for busting the "country's biggest" drug racket and said action needs to be taken if foreign links come to light.

Police seized 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 3000-3500 crore from Pune, Delhi, Sangli and other cities and arrested eight persons so far.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Fadnavis, who heads the state Home Department, declared a Rs 25 lakh reward for investigating officers who blew the lid off the racket.

"Police will dig out all links of the drugs trade ring. We need to investigate this racket even in other states," he said.

At an event held at the Pune Police Commissioner's Office, Fadnavis felicitated the officers.

"I would like to congratulate Pune Police for busting the drugs racket. I think this is the country's biggest action. For the past few months, we have been running a 'drugs-free Maharashtra' campaign. If this drug racket has links in foreign countries we need to take action. I declare an award worth Rs 25 lakh for Pune Police," he added.

Notably, the Pune police are in the process of getting a red corner notice (RCN) issued against an Indian-origin British national in connection with the mephedrone haul seizure, a senior official said on Friday.

Also Read

No injustice to any community, says Dy CM Fadnavis on Maratha reservation

Maharashtra police officials with drug links will be dismissed: Fadnavis

Drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore seized in Maharashtra in recent past: Fadnavis

Stop close people from speaking against Marathas: Jarange to Fadnavis

Resolve Maratha quota issue: Jarange urges Fadnavis a day before protest

Maha to roll out policy to boost defence manufacturing: Devendra Fadnavis

Car securing route for CM Yogi's cavalcade meets with accident, 13 injured

Sibal deplores British-era origin of criminal laws, says it quelled dissent

Haryana's identity is dhakkad kisan, jawan and pehalwan: CM Khattar

TDP-Jana Sena releases first list of candidates for Andhra Assembly polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraPolice

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story