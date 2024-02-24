Haryana's identity is dhakkad kisan, jawan and pehalwan: CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said the identity of Haryana is associated with "dhakkad kisan, jawan and pehalwan" (powerful farmers, soldiers and wrestlers).

Special attention is being given to infrastructure to promote sports in the state, and athletes are being secured of their future not only through financial assistance, but also through reservation in jobs under category A, B, and C, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at the "Sansad Khel-Kood Spardha" organised here.

Encouraging athletes to play with the spirit of sportsmanship, Khattar said that in order to promote sports in the state, 1,100 sports nurseries are already operational, and a decision has been taken to open 400 more sports nurseries in this budget.

In Haryana, winners of international competitions are given the highest cash reward in the entire country, he said. Olympic gold medalists are given a prize of Rs 6 crore, which is the highest among all states, he added.

He said that by providing reservation to athletes in government jobs, their financial stability is ensured.

As many as 500 positions under categories A, B, and C have been created, out of which 223 positions have been filled. Additionally, the results of 13,000 Group D positions will be announced soon, in which jobs will be given to 1,300 sportspersons, he further added.