Home / India News / Nhai's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm comes into force from April 1

Nhai's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm comes into force from April 1

NHAI had extended the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative compliance deadline to March-end, in view of the problems being faced by Paytm FASTag users

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
State-owned National Highways Authority of India's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm, which aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, has come into force from Monday, a senior official said.

NHAI had extended the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative compliance deadline to March-end, in view of the problems being faced by Paytm FASTag users.

"Multiple FASTags won't work... People who have multiple FASTags for one vehicle won't be able to use all of them from today (April 1)," the official told PTI.

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, the NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had advised customers as well as merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the electronic toll collection system in the country.

It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.

 

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

