Amit Shah speaks to CMs of WB, Assam, Manipur after storm hits 3 states

Shah also appealed to the BJP workers in the three states to provide every possible help to the affected people during this hour of distress

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Assam and Manipur in the wake of severe losses suffered by the three states due to a storm, and assured them of all possible central help.

Shah also appealed to the BJP workers in the three states to provide every possible help to the affected people during this hour of distress.

"Deeply concerned about the severe loss suffered by West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur due to a storm. Spoke to the Chief Ministers and assured them of all possible assistance. I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote on X.

Four people died and over 100 were injured as a storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, while a child died and two persons were reported missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra in South Salmara-Mankachar district, amid heavy rain and hailstorm across Assam.

There were also reports of rain and hailstorms in several parts of Manipur on Sunday, causing damage to houses, buildings and crops.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

