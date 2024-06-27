Home / India News / NHAI sets up dedicated cell to review DPRs of national highway projects

NHAI sets up dedicated cell to review DPRs of national highway projects

The cell will provide expert inputs and enable end-to-end monitoring of the DPR (detailed project report) for national highway projects

NHAI, Road Construction
A DPR is an essential component for successful implementation of the National Highway project. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
State-owned NHAI has set up a dedicated cell to review detailed project reports of national highway projects, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement further said the cell will provide expert inputs and enable end-to-end monitoring of the DPR (detailed project report) for national highway projects.

"To ensure the highest construction standards, cost effectiveness and timely completion of National Highway projects, NHAI has set up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) cell at NHAI headquarters in New Delhi," it added.

According to the statement, the cell will help bring uniformity in review mechanism of the DPR and ensure that quality DPRs are prepared and reviewed before the implementation of the projects.

A DPR is an essential component for successful implementation of the National Highway project and includes various surveys, investigations and designs related to the project.

The statement said the DPR cell will have a dedicated team of around 40 professionals consisting of Principal DPR experts and various domain experts for road safety, traffic, land acquisition, bridges, tunnels, geotechnical experts, senior highway experts and forest specialists.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

