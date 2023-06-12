The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached three properties of a terror funding accused in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

NIA sources said that after obtaining court orders, the agency's officials attached three properties of terror funding accused, Zahoor Ahmad Watali in the Bagatpora area of Kupwara district's Handwara tehsil.

Same sources said that the general public have been informed about the attachment of these properties through notice boards erected on these properties.

It must be recalled that Watali was arrested by the NIA in 2017 in a terror funding case and his house situated in the Baghat area of Srinagar city was attached by the agency on May 31 this year.

--IANS

sq/dpb