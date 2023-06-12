Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Monsoon delayed due to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, says IMD

Latest LIVE: Monsoon delayed due to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, says IMD

Catch all the live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest LIVE: Monsoon delayed due to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, says IMD

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Live updates

Slamming Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj's remarks on the cleaning of the Yamuna River, LG House officials said that it was only after the Delhi government's "inaction" that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted a high-level committee chaired by LG VK Saxena.
Read More

Key Event

10:07 AM Jun 23

Indian-American community prepare grand welcome for PM Modi in US

9:03 AM Jun 23

Kerala 'a beacon of progressive ideas', says CM Vijayan at diaspora meet in US

11:07 AM Jun 23

Preparing for Biparjoy landfall: Fishing activities curbed, evacuation along Gujarat coasts begin

Fishing activities along Gujarat's south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities began evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Monday.

Officials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka said around 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places so far in this regard.

10:43 AM Jun 23

Farmers gather in Haryana for MSP on sunflower crop, release of leaders

Days after protesting sunflower growers were baton charged and forcibly evicted for blocking the National Highway-44 in near Kurukshetra in Haryana in support of their demand to procure the crop under the minimum support price by the government, crowds of farmers on Monday started gathering again in support of the demand.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who is expected to reach the protest site Pipli in Kurukshetra district, has already threatened a larger agitation than the year-long protest against the now repealed farm laws if the government did not announce a legal guarantee of the MSP for procurement of crops.

10:25 AM Jun 23

Ghaziabad building fire: Two feared dead, eight rescued, says official

Two women are feared killed in a fire that broke out at a multi-storey building here in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, an official said.

The incident was reported from the Lal Bagh colony of Ghaziabad district's Loni area at 6:52 am, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal said and added that the building houses a tent and catering service.

10:07 AM Jun 23

Indian-American community prepare grand welcome for PM Modi in US

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24, Indian Americans are eagerly preparing to extend a warm welcome to him.

Thousands of expatriate Indians will gather in Washington during the visit of PM Modi, who will arrive in the US at the invitation of at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first Lady Jill Biden.

 

9:39 AM Jun 23

Rs 3 crore swindled from bank in UP, CBI probe sought

The embezzlement of Rs three crore, allegedly by the former manager of Central Bank of India's Naurangabad branch in Aligarh, will now be probed by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI).

The accused, Amarjeet Singh, was booked in April for allegedly siphoning off Rs 30 lakh from the bank, but an internal investigation revealed that the amount swindled could be to the tune of Rs 3 crore.

 

9:19 AM Jun 23

Nadda, Shah to address rallies in UP on June 27, 29

BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27 and 29, respectively, as part of the party's 'Mahasampark Abhiyan', marking the completion of nine-year rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Incidentally, the BJP lost both Shravasti and Bijnor to BSP's Ram Shiromani Verma and Malook Nagar, respectively in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

9:18 AM Jun 23

At least 13 shot, stabbed or hit by cars at street party in US' Syracuse

At least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by fleeing cars at a street party in the Syracuse area of New York early Sunday (local time), New York Post reported citing police and a local report said.

Syracuse police spokesman Lt Matthew Malinowski in a press release said that hundreds of people had gathered on the 100 block of Davis Street in the city's west side when gunfire was heard at 12:22 am (local time). According to police, four people were shot, six were stabbed while three others were hit by vehicles driving away from the mayhem, New York Post reported.

9:07 AM Jun 23

One dead, several wounded in shooting at Maryland home, says police

A Maryland police chief said that at least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday at a house in the state's capital city.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that several people were shot and at least one of the victims had died.

9:03 AM Jun 23

Kerala 'a beacon of progressive ideas', says CM Vijayan at diaspora meet in US

Kerala shines as a beacon of progressive ideas where every voice matters and the spirit of unity paves the way for a brighter future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Vijayan on Sunday addressed hundreds of members of the diaspora community from the state at a public event in Times Square.

 

Topics :Arvind KejriwalPriyanka GandhiV K SaxenaSaurabh BharadwajDelhiDelhi governmentYamuna riverBus accidentAustraliaCongressMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story