Latest LIVE: Monsoon delayed due to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, says IMD

Slamming Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj's remarks on the cleaning of the Yamuna River, LG House officials said that it was only after the Delhi government's "inaction" that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted a high-level committee chaired by LG VK Saxena.

A bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25, police said Monday. The 58-year-old driver was arrested and being held at a Cessnock police station and will be charged, Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said. She would not detail the allegations, including whether speed was a factor, but told reporters "there is sufficient information... for us to establish that there will be charges."



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress's campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Jabalpur on Monday after praying at the banks of the Narmada river, a party leader said. Jabalpur is at the centre of the state's Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 11 of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division, with the remaining two bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party.