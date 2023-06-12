Latest LIVE: Monsoon delayed due to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, says IMD

Catch all the live updates from across the globe here
Slamming Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj's remarks on the cleaning of the Yamuna River, LG House officials said that it was only after the Delhi government's "inaction" that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted a high-level committee chaired by LG VK Saxena.
A bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25, police said Monday. The 58-year-old driver was arrested and being held at a Cessnock police station and will be charged, Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said. She would not detail the allegations, including whether speed was a factor, but told reporters "there is sufficient information... for us to establish that there will be charges."
First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:57 AM IST