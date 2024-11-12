No oral mentioning for urgent hearing of cases will be allowed: CJI Khanna

New Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said that no oral submissions for urgent listing or hearing of cases will be permitted in the Supreme Court. Deviating from the earlier trend, Khanna said that lawyers must now send emails or written letters to request urgent hearings.

Khanna stated that the reasons for urgency should be clearly stated in these written communications, outlining a citizen-centric agenda for judicial reforms. No written or oral mentionings anymore. Only in email or written slip or letters. Just state the reasons for urgency, the CJI said.

The move is aimed at ensuring easy access to justice and equal treatment to citizens regardless of their status.

Khanna was sworn-in as the CJI by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, upon which he emphasised on the importance of upholding Constitutional values. “The Constitution trusts upon us the role of constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice,” the CJI said in his first statement.

Khanna further highlighted that the justice system is built on core principles of fairness and equal treatment and emphasised on the judiciary’s core duty to protect citizens’ rights. In his remarks, he also pointed out the key challenges facing the judicial system, including reducing case backlogs, and making litigation more affordable.

Khanna, 64, is set to serve a six-month tenure as the CJI and expected to retire on 13 May, 2025. He has been involved in several high-profile cases, including upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and striking down the use of electoral bonds. He was elevated to the top court in 2019.