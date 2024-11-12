LIVE news updates: Wall collapse in Jammu-Kashmir's Reasi leaves 13 injured

Fifteen months after four persons were gunned down on a Mumbai-bound train allegedly by a RPF constable, the case trial has commenced with a city court recording the testimony of the first witness, who identified the weapon used in the crime. RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, the lone accused in the case who was later dismissed from service, is accused of fatally shooting his superior officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express when the train was on the city's outskirts on July 31, 2023.

The Delhi government passed a proposal on Monday to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals in a bid to ensure the safety of women and elders. Addressing a joint press conference on Monday along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Chief Minister Atishi said that due to the absence of bus marshals in buses, women and elderly people are feeling unsafe and so the proposal to re-instate bus marshals was made in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.