LIVE news updates: Wall collapse in Jammu-Kashmir's Reasi leaves 13 injured

Citing the possibility of "violent protests," the Brampton Triveni Community Centre in Canada on Sunday cancelled its planned life certificate event by the Indian Consulate. “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests,” the Brampton Triveni Community Centre said. The camp was set to offer Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs a chance to renew essential life certificates. It was scheduled to take place on November 17.
The Delhi government passed a proposal on Monday to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals in a bid to ensure the safety of women and elders. Addressing a joint press conference on Monday along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Chief Minister Atishi said that due to the absence of bus marshals in buses, women and elderly people are feeling unsafe and so the proposal to re-instate bus marshals was made in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.
Fifteen months after four persons were gunned down on a Mumbai-bound train allegedly by a RPF constable, the case trial has commenced with a city court recording the testimony of the first witness, who identified the weapon used in the crime. RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, the lone accused in the case who was later dismissed from service, is accused of fatally shooting his superior officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express when the train was on the city's outskirts on July 31, 2023.
IndiGo working with civil aviation ministry to extend wet lease of Boeing 777 planes
IndiGo is working with the civil aviation ministry to explore the possibility of extending the wet lease of wide-body Boeing 777 planes from Turkish Airlines, as the existing lease period is ending this week. Currently, IndiGo is operating two wet-leased Boeing 777 planes for flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul.
11:10 AM
Maharashtra polls: 746 elderly and disabled persons vote from home in Thane
A total of 746 persons above the age of 85 as well as those with disabilities have cast vote from their homes in Maharashtra's Thane district for the upcoming state assembly elections, an official said on Tuesday. In all, 933 persons from 18 assembly constituencies of the district had registered for the home voting facility for the November 20 state polls.
10:42 AM
Downpour in Chennai and suburbs, holiday for schools
Torrential rain that lashed Chennai and its suburbs since last night necessitated the administration to order closure of schools in the city for Tuesday.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted rain for a week from November 11, due to a low pressure area formed under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation was likely to move slowly nearly westwards towards the Tamil Nadu/Sri Lanka coasts during the next two days, it had said.
10:36 AM
Chalo India campaign will energise diaspora ambassadors: Tourism minister
Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has called on the Indian diaspora in the UK to embrace the Chalo India campaign to encourage more travellers to explore the abundance of tourist sites on offer in the country. During his visit to London for the World Travel Market (WTM) last week, the minister highlighted the Chalo India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year to support members of the Indian diaspora around the world in showcasing the rich bounty of destinations on offer in India.
10:20 AM
Maharashtra polls: Rs 3.7 crore cash seized in Thane
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, authorities in Thane district have seized Rs 3.7 crore cash from a builder's bungalow and a van, officials said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip, the police raided the bungalow located in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai on Monday night and seized Rs 2.5 crore cash from there, a police official said. A probe was on to ascertain the source of the money and to whom it belonged, he said.
10:14 AM
Bus falls into ditch in UP, 12 passengers injured
A bus carrying a wedding procession fell into a ditch near village Gulabpur here, leaving 12 people injured, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 10 pm on Monday. Locals and police rescued those injured and rushed them to the medical college here.
10:03 AM
Govt freezes 450,000 'mule' bank accounts used in cyber fraud schemes
The central government has frozen around 450,000 “mule” bank accounts in the past year, The Indian Express reported. Various officials recently discussed issues concerning cyber security in a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Read here for a detailed story.
9:49 AM
Delhi govt passes proposal to reinstate bus marshals to ensure safety of women, elders
9:47 AM
9:43 AM
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate
"Creating wealth is possible only by providing various kinds of opportunities following which the living conditions of the poor can be increased by distributing this wealth to them," Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said while interacting with various industrial giants during a Task Force meeting on the steps to be taken to achieve the goal of Vision-2047 on Monday. Recalling that a 13.5 per cent growth rate was achieved during the previous TDP regime, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that now 15 per cent growth rate will certainly be achieved.
9:11 AM
