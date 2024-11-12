Who is Amit Kataria? India's richest IAS officer who took Rs 1 as salary

Amit Kataria, often in the headlines for various reasons, is reportedly India’s richest IAS officer in the country with a net worth of ₹8.90 crore. The Gurugram resident is currently posted in Chhattisgarh and he recently returned from central deputation after seven years.

The 2004-cadre IAS, Kataria is among the top civil servants in the country, and has come into the limelight many times, like other officers such as IAS Tina Dabi and IPS Amit Lodha.

Who is Amit Kataria?

Amit Kataria is India's notable IAS officer of the 2004 Chhattisgarh cadre. Kataria recently returned from a 7-year tenure on central deputation. Kataria who hails from Delhi NCR secured 18th position in the 2003 UPSC examination.

Until now, he was posted as Joint Secretary in the Department of Rural Development. Prior to that, he was positioned in an influential position in Chhattisgarh, including roles as Collector in several districts.

IAS officer Amit Kataria educational qualification

Amit Kataria, India's richest IAS officer has an impressive educational background. He completed his education from Delhi Public School, RK Puram and he is known for his academic excellence. He completed his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Sunglasses controversy

Amit Kataria came to the headlines for several reasons. He was posted as the District Collector in Bastar when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing sunglasses. The Chhattisgarh administration later issued a show-cause notice to the IAS officer for not being in proper clothes and sporting sunglasses while meeting PM Modi.

IAS officer Amit Kataria salary

IAS officers come from a business family who hold an interest in real estate, especially in Delhi and its surrounding areas and his family generates substantial profits. According to reports, Kataria was in the limelight for taking a symbolic salary of just Rs 1 when he joined IAS signalling a deep commitment to public service over financial gain. He once stated that he wanted to join IAS to serve the country and he said that foregoing his salary was the first step to this mission.

IAS officer Amit Kataria’s personal life

Kataria married Asmita Hondi, a commercial pilot who gets a salary of lakhs. The couple enjoys their personal life and often posts pictures on their social media handles especially on their vacations. IAS officer Amit Kataria's net worth is around Rs 8.90 crore and highlights a successful career both within and outside his administrative role.