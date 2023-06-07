The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the temperature is expected to increase between June 8- June 11.

The increase in the temperature is expected in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh, reported the news agecy ANI.

IMD's prediction comes at a time when the scorching heat is already making it hard for people to carry with their work outside.

IMD's Delhi Regional Head, Kuldeep Srivastava spoke to ANI and said, "Temperature is likely to increase in Uttar Pradesh. From June 8-11, in some parts of June, the temperature can go up to 45°C. Sky will be clear in Delhi, and in the next 2-3 days, 2-3°C will increase, by the 10th or 11th Delhi-NCR temperature can go up to 41°C."