NTA announces more rough-work space, extended exam window for NEET-UG 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026, including additional rough-work space, and an extended examination window.

The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

According to the NTA, the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, providing a total window of 195 minutes. The duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes.

"This window is designed to accommodate the invigilation formalities at the start and end of the examination, such as the signing requirements, which candidates earlier felt reduced their effective working time," the agency said.

The NTA has also doubled the number of pages provided for rough work in the question-paper booklet from two to four pages, giving candidates additional space for calculations and reasoning. "Candidates may preferably use the rough-work pages provided at the beginning and at the end of the booklet for this purpose," it said. In another change, the agency has redesigned the placement of rough-work pages to better support left-handed candidates. Earlier, rough-work pages were provided only at the end of the booklet. Under the revised format, two rough-work pages will be placed at the beginning of the booklet, immediately after the instruction page, in addition to those at the end in both English and regional-language versions of the question paper.

"The booklet now offers rough-work space at both the front and the back, allowing every candidate to work comfortably, and is especially helpful for left-handed candidates, who account for nearly 10 per cent of all candidates," it said. The NTA said these measures reflect its recognition that small, thoughtful changes in examination design can make a meaningful difference to a candidate's comfort during the high-stakes hours of the examination. "NTA reaffirms its commitment to conducting NEET (UG) 2026 in a fair, secure and candidate-friendly manner, and to continuously improving the examination experience for the lakhs of aspirants who appear for it," it added.