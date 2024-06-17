Home / India News / Odisha CM Majhi asks officers for timely completion of irrigation projects

Odisha CM Majhi asks officers for timely completion of irrigation projects

Chief minister also directed them to manage water efficiently during the delayed monsoon period

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the officers of the Water Resources department for timely completion of the ongoing irrigation projects.

Holding a meeting with the top officers of the department, the chief minister also directed them to manage water efficiently during the delayed monsoon period. He advised the officials to be in a state of preparedness for managing possible flood situation during the ensuing monsoon, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Stressing that the improvement of the status of the farmers of the state is a top priority of his government, Majhi said that the Water Resources department has a key role to play in making water available to farmers, it said.

He further exhorted all the officers of the department to work with utmost sincerity, transparency and dedication to ensure greater benefit for farmers.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, who is also the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Water Resources department and many senior officers of the department were present at the meeting.

ALSO READ: Odisha CM Majhi allocates portfolios to ministers, keeps home, finance

Meanwhile, the Development Commissioner along with the senior officers of the Planning and Convergence department called on the chief minister this forenoon. They apprised the CM about the activities and role of the department.

Majhi advised the officials to start the process of consultation with the Finance department and other stakeholders for preparation of a people-centric annual budget 2024-25 for programme expenditure that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He also advised the officers to ensure effective and efficient implementation of the schemes of the department and strengthen the planning process at the district level.

Topics :Odisha governmentOdisha cabinetIrrigation projectsIrrigation

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

