Odisha's Trishna Ray wins Miss Teen Universe 2024 held in South Africa

Trishna Ray, a KIIT University student, won the title of Miss Teen Universe 2024 in South Africa. Her institute shared a post about the news of her victory 'making Odisha and India proud'

Odisha's Trishna Ray Crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024
Odisha's Trishna Ray Crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024
Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
Trishna Ray, a student of KIIT University in Bhubaneshwar, has won Miss Teen Universe 2024. Ray was given the coveted crown in South Africa's Kimberley. The event took place from November 1 to 9, with the 10 finalists coming from countries including Peru, South Africa, Brazil, Kenya, Portugal, and the Netherlands. 
 
Defeating all the contenders, Ray emerged as the jury’s favourite to claim the title of Miss Teen Universe 2024. Anne Thorsen who hails from Peru was the first runner-up, while Namibia's Precious Andre was the second runner-up.
 
Ray is pursuing fashion technology at KIIT, and she is the daughter of Colonel Dillip Kumar Ray and Rajashree Ray. Her journey of winning the crown was not easy and she faced several challenges which included missing opportunities to compete in Colombia and the Dominican Republic due to visa complications. Her perseverance led to her victory in South Africa. 
 
Following her win, Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT University, extended his warm congratulations highlighting how Ray's determination and resilience made her win especially meaningful. Naveen Patnaik, the former chief minister of Odisha, celebrated her success on social media, tweeting, “Congratulate #Odisha’s Trishna Ray on being crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024 in Kimberley, South Africa. May she scale new heights in her career and make our state proud. Wish her the best for the future."

Social media sends best wishes

Shaine Soni, a fashion designer, applauded Ray and said, “It was your time.” While another user wrote, "India came, India shined, India conquered. Trishna Ray thank you for bringing this honour for the nation." 
 
"We now have the golden and the pink crowns both the first time for India. What a year. What an ND. What girls," a third user commented.

KIIT University shared a post

Her institute shared a post on its website revealing her win and explaining her struggles and setbacks. This win is special for Ray as she missed the competition in Colombia and the Dominican Republic due to visa issues.
 
While congratulating Ray, the institute mentioned that both Odisha and India were immensely proud.
First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

